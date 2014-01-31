Underworld Debt Collectors Threatened Meriton Over $9 Million: Report

Meriton was reportedly approached by underworld debt collectors. Photo: Getty/Spencer Platt

Meriton, the development group owned by Australian billionaire Harry Triguboff, was threatened by gangland figures over a $9 million debt according to a Fairfax report.

After a long-running dispute between Meriton and a contractor used for projects on the Gold Coast and in Sydney, the owner of the firm hired a debt collection firm to recoup the $9 million.

At this point, according to the report, figures linked to outlaw motorcycle gang the Comancheros became involved, and contacted Mertion.

A source said the underworld figures were encouraged to put pressure on the developer, though the company issued a statement denying this was the case.

”Debt collectors retained by the said subcontractor did not demand any payment,” it said.

”They sought clarification from us first as to whether the debt was due. The debt collectors were advised by us that no money was owing. We provided the debt collector with evidence of the same. Accordingly, no money was paid or collected.”

