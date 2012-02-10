Underwear Is The Next Thing To Come Out Of This Fast-Moving Hollywood Startup

Photo: MeUndies screenshot

MeUndies is the second company to come out of Science, a L.A. based startup accelerator. MeUndies is going after the most private, but essential market: they are selling underwear made of modal fabric (it’s like cotton but it breathes).



Science cofounder Peter Pham sees big opportunity to build new brands for physical goods, entirely online.

“I think there’s an opportunity for companies to build really big brands to compete with the incumbent conglomerates without the necessity of a physical store and also be competitive in prices,” Science co-founder Peter Pham told us.

“They can have transparency on the Internet through communication on Facebook and Twitter. Customers are buying directly from us and we continue to adjust the product lifecycle based their tastes.”

The underwear will sell through a subscription model, and deliver the goods once a month. Underwear that usually sells for $25-$30 will go for $16-20, since the middleman was cut out in favour of social media persuasion.

Science is moving fast: it launched its first startup, EventUp, on Tuesday. It’s meant to be the AirBnb of events.

In San Francisco, Eric Feng, a co-founder of Erly, thinks that this is the new trend: startups like Science are set up to pump out many apps in the same way Hollywood studios deal with scripts.

Feng told us that “technology has made product development faster and cheaper, allowing a small team to realistically launch and manage several products. Whereas in the past, a small team could barely keep up with a single app.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.