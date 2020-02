15 breathtaking wedding photos that were taken underwater

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images Leng Yuting and Riyang said they had their wedding photographs taken underwater because they would be ‘romantic and beautiful.’

Underwater wedding photoshoots are certainly unique – especially when the ceremony takes place below the surface, too.

Couples in the US, UK, China, Spain, and Japan are among those who have decided to exchange vows or have their pictures taken underwater, often in full wedding attire.

Underwater weddings also go back decades, to the era of black and white photography.

From romantic, posed shots underwater to couples tying the knot in aquariums, here are a few of the most breathtaking shots so far.

This incredible picture of newlyweds kissing underwater in Apopka, Florida was a “dream come true” for photographer Kimber Greenwood.

Kimber Greenwood / Ocean Art Greenwood’s photo earned her an honorable mention in the Underwater Art category at the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

Greenwood said: “The current was intense, so my assistant was holding me in place.”

Posing underwater made Leng Yuting’s 2014 Shanghai wedding photos “romantic and beautiful.”

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images For the underwater wedding photos, Yuting posed by herself and with her then-fiance.

The then-26-year-old Yuting and her fiance, Qin Riyang, took the photos ahead of their wedding in 2015.

Fran Calvo and Monica Fraile were married at Sea Life Aquarium in Benalmadena, Spain in 2012.

Jorge Guerrero / AFP via Getty Images A Spanish couple took the literal plunge while wearing their wedding attire.

Calvo and Fraile were one of two couples to go underwater at the aquarium to tie the knot.

Kathryn O’Connor and James Oliver got married underwater at the London Aquarium on Valentine’s Day in 2011.

Oli Scarff / Getty Images O’Connor and Oliver tied the knot in an aquarium.

As they tied the knot, sea turtles, cownose rays, and various types of fish swam around them.

Newlyweds Bekah and Tim Blakely-Savage were surprised by a wave during a photoshoot in Hawaii, but the results were stunning.

Sunny Golden Sunny Golden captured the moment the wave crashed over the couple.

Bekah posted the photo on Reddit, writing: “We didn’t necessarily intend on trashing the dress, but the ocean had other plans.”

She told Insider that she and her husband had no regrets about the photo shoot and that they’d “do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

It’s possible to get married under the sea in Monaco, thanks to the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo.

DuJour Packages for underwater weddings at the hotel cost from $US4,500 to $US7,300.

Couples can get married 40 feet underwater through the hotel, which offers ceremonies on Monaco’s Larvotto Beach that include all necessary diving gear for you, your significant other, and up to 22 guests. Packages cost from $US4,500 to $US7,300, and include transportation, videography, music, and a reception with champagne and French pastries.

This underwater wedding took place in the United States in 1937.

Archive images show couples getting married underwater as far back as the 1930s.

A couple wore traditional attire for their underwater wedding in China at Nanjing Underwater World in 2007.

China Photos / Getty Images Nanjing Underwater World is a popular place for underwater weddings in the city of more than 8.3 million people.

More than 60 couples visited the Lovers’ Park and the Nanjing Underwater World to get married on a single day.

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park has played host to several underwater weddings.

Mike Clarke / AFP via Getty Images Underwater weddings in Hong Kong are a thing.

Ocean Park has a number of wedding packages to choose from – but not all of them involve going underwater.

David Heilman and Charlene Jimenez were married underwater in Las Vegas at the Silverton Casino Lodge.

Heilman and Jimenez were married inside the 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium at the casino, after they won the “Take the Plunge” underwater wedding contest.

Adrienne and Jonathan Pajot decided to do a wedding photoshoot in the ocean in Hawaii.

Sunny Golden The couple submerged themselves in their wedding attire to create one-of-a-kind shots.

The couple fully submerged themselves during the shoot, creating dreamy moments such as Adrienne’s wedding dress fanning out in the water.

Adrienne told Insider that her dress came out unscathed, as the dry cleaners were able to get it back to a “perfect state.”

An underwater wedding at Ocean World in Zhengzhou, China was photobombed by a mermaid.

Mermaids are part of the experience at Ocean World, located in central China’s Henan province.

Couples at Yoron Island in Japan can opt for a Greek-themed underwater wedding, thanks to an undersea shrine built by the local government.

Jiji Press / AFP via Getty Images About the same latitude as North Africa, Yoron Island is one of the southernmost places in Japan, meaning the water is usually warm.

The underwater shrine at Yoron Island, in Kagoshima prefecture, was built to encourage tourism.

Chang Yiming and her husband Zhou Guolin combined wedding and pregnancy photos in a 2014 shoot in Shanghai at the Mr. Wedding studio.

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images) The Mr. Wedding photo studio in Shanghai offers underwater wedding photo packages.

Yiming and Guolin were due to expect a child soon when they went to Mr. Wedding in September 2014, where owner Tina Lui began offering underwater photos in 2010.

Mrs. and Mr. Klotz donned scuba gear in order to exchange vows beneath the waves.

Getty It’s recommended to come up for air eventually when underwater.

The couple tied the knot underwater, but couldn’t stop smooching once they returned to the surface.

