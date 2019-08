Elad Hershkowitz, a zookeeper at the Zoological Center in Tel Aviv, documented the water-drinking habits lions, giraffes, lemurs, elephants, pelicans and ostriches by stationing a GoPro to the bottom of a water trough.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Caters News.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.