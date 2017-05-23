Underwater treadmills look like a lot of fun but they cost around £69,000

A Japanese company is selling underwater treadmills that will set you back around £69,000.

In chest-high water, your body weight is reduced by 80% which minimises shock to your joints. This means the device can be used for rehabilitation following an injury.

It can also be used by sufferers of chronic pain injuries such as osteoarthritis.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

