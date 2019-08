Professional wildlife videographer EunJae Im attached a fish head to an underwater camera before lowering it into shark-infested waters near the Bahamas. His stunning footage captures the sharks as they repeatedly lunge after the bait.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.