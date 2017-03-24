A company has fixed the most annoying thing about underwater phone cases

A company has made a waterproof phone case that has mini joysticks, which are designed to make the phone easier to operate underwater.
The case, known as Lenzo, doesn’t rely on touch-screen navigation.
On the company’s website, they say: “each one is individually assembled and pressure-tested by our team, and it is the only iPhone housing that lets you use your iPhone’s camera app underwater just like you would on land, letting you take your vacation to the next level.”
It’s compatible with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and you can pre-order on Kickstarter for £180.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
