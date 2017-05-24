This underwater drone has a 4K camera and swims like a fish

Meet BIKI, the underwater drone that swims like a fish.

The robofish comes equipped with an Ultra HD 4K camera and can dive up to 196 feet.

BIKI can be controlled via an app on your phone/tablet or by using its waterproof remote when you’re submerged in water with the robot.

The bionic design of BIKI won’t spook other fish, so it can also be used to document underwater sea life.

BIKI has been fully funded on Kickstarter and can be bought for around £461.

Produced by David Ibekwe

