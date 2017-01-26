A bunch of architects want to build a $34 billion underwater city in Tokyo -- take a look

Shimizu Corporation A rendering of the ‘Ocean Spiral’ by Shimizu Corporation.

Earth as we know it might not last forever.

If sea level rise triggers flooding in our cities, if climate change makes it impossible to grow food for billions of people, or if there’s some other as-yet unthinkable apocalyptic disaster, humans will need a new home.

The architects at Shimizu Corporation, a Tokyo-based firm, want to build underwater cities that they call Ocean Spirals.

There are no concrete plans to construct an Ocean Spiral, which project leader Masaki Takeuch estimates would cost AUD$34 billion (US$26 billion). But the renderings are certainly fantastical.

Check them out below.

If construction plans ever move forward, the first Ocean Spiral would sit 16,400 feet below sea level off the coast of Tokyo, Takeuch tells Business Insider. Shimizu Corporation Massive turbines would be stationed on the ocean floor, drawing power from the waves, tides, and currents. The 14km-long Spiral would then convert it into energy for the sphere at the top to use. Shimizu Corporation An estimated 5,000 people could live in the sphere. Shimizu Corporation In all the renderings, sharks are eerily circling a Spiral, but Takeuch assures us that the development would be completely secure from predators. The architects estimate the system would generate enough power to support everyone who would live there. Shimizu Corporation Inside the sphere, there would be residential units, offices ... Shimizu Corporation ... labs, restaurants, and a few schools. Shimizu Corporation The designers see the Ocean Spiral as a more environmentally-friendly habitat than Earth since commune would use 100% renewable energy. If the plans somehow move forward, they imagine it could be complete as early as 2030. Shimizu Corporation Considering oceans cover 70% of the Earth's surface, the architects say the deep-sea offers tremendous potential for alternative energy sources. Shimizu Corporation 'But we have not made the most of this potential yet,' Takeuch says. 'Now, I propose this new challenge for the future.' Shimizu Corporation

