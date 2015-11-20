This photographer is helping save babies in the most adorable way possible

Seth Casteel is saving babies — one photo at a time.

Formerly photographing puppies underwater, he has moved on to humans, photographing babies for his new photography project, “Underwater Babies,” from which he’s also made a book.

His work is meant to bring awareness to infant water safety, as drowning is the number one cause of death for children under the age of five, according to the National Institute of Health. However, infant swimming lessons can decrease that risk by up to 88%.

As it turns out, raising awareness for the cause can be an adorable experience: he’s worked with 750 babies and 18 different swimming schools for the project.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki

