A sunken ship in the Florida Keys has been transformed into an underwater art gallery

An artificial reef in the Florida Keys was transformed into an underwater art gallery when a dozen photos encased in plexiglass were hung from the deck of the sunken 523-foot-long Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg ship. The exhibition was created by Austrian photographer Andreas Franke.
Story and editing by Carl Mueller.
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.