A sunken ship in the Florida Keys has been transformed into an underwater art gallery

An artificial reef in the Florida Keys was transformed into an underwater art gallery when a dozen photos encased in plexiglass were hung from the deck of the sunken 523-foot-long Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg ship. The exhibition was created by Austrian photographer Andreas Franke.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.