Here Are Two Questions Startups Must Ask Their Most Engaged Users

Understanding why people are actually using your product is one of the most important metrics for startups to measure.



“Founders don’t spend time identifying what their users are gaining from their product and what their core product value is,” Alaister Low, director of customer experience at Freelancer.com, writes on his blog.

You could do this in a few different ways: surveys, cohort analysis where you study what your users are actually doing with the product, or just talking to them in real life.

The first step is to identify your most engaged users. Set up a simple survey with the following question and answer options:

How would you feel if you could no longer use this product?

Very disappointed Somewhat disappointed Not disappointed N/A – I no longer use it

Very disappointed

Somewhat disappointed

Not disappointed

N/A – I no longer use it

After you run the survey, ask the people whom selected “very disappointed” to answer the following questions:

What is the primary benefit you received from [insert product name]? Why did you select that benefit as your favourite?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.