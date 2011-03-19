All Entrepreneurs Should Be Familiar With Uncertainty

Even Bill Gates gets unsure sometimes.

Pop quiz: what relationship factor is the single most common trait in the successful entrepreneur?My answer: the relationship with uncertainty.



Why?

First let me say that I’m not sure. Second, that I might change my mind tomorrow. (Irony intended.) Third, that I know there are seemingly endless lists of traits of the entrepreneur, and I’m guilty of producing several (including my own top 10 list, which is the most popular post on this blog).

Today I’m thinking that the single most important trait of the true entrepreneur is establishing a good healthy long-term relationship with uncertainty. As an entrepreneur, you don’t know for sure, but you act. You program, you contract, you create, you hire, you borrow, you spend, and you act, all like the explorer setting forth into unknown territory.

Planning helps. Research helps. But you have to be able to live with the educated guess.

