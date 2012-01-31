Understanding Twitter

Twitter is one of the most misunderstood companies I’ve ever worked with. When you are in the inside, or close to the inside, and you see what people write, it makes you shake your head.



Yesterday Dick Costolo, CEO of Twitter, was interviewed by Peter Kafka on stage at the D: Dive Into Media conference. Here’s a 13 minute edit of that interview that I watched this morning. I think Dick does a great job of addressing much of the misinformation that has been written about Twitter this week.

I’ve worked with Dick since he was the c0-founder and CEO of our former portfolio company Feedburner. I worked closely with Ev Williams to convince Dick to join Twitter and I am incredibly happy and also proud to see how good of a job he is doing running Twitter.

