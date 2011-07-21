Earlier this week we reported that the Gang of Six deficit reduction plan isn’t much of a plan at all — rather a “framework,” for a future agreement.



Now Keith Hennessey, a former economic advisor for President George W. Bush and a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, provides this detailed guide to what the plan includes, and what it doesn’t.

(Hint: It doesn’t raise the debt ceiling.)

READ: Understanding the Gang of Six plan

