Researchers are on the verge of making our immune system much better

Grace Raver

Researchers studying the immune system at the Salk Institute have gained new insight on how T cells protect the body against harmful invaders. They are hoping to find a way to encourage the immune system to be even better at recognising and eliminating disease.

Video courtesy of the Salk Institute. 

