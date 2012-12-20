An 'Obama Fan' Will Try To Help Harvard Law Students Understand The President This Spring

Photo: White House Flickr

Barack Obama is a Harvard Law alumnus and in his second term as president of the United States, so presumably there’s quite a bit to learn about him.And Harvard Law School is here to help.



During the Spring 2013 semester, the school will offer an “Understanding Obama” class that will “focus on the way in which race, religion, and politics have impacted the development of President Obama as a leader,” according to the class description.

More from the class description:

We will explore his views as a biracial child, his time as a student at Harvard Law School, the successes and failures of his political campaigns, and the way religion and his views on faith nearly derailed his campaign. Finally, time will be spent analysing the challenges he faces as President of the United States in establishing both his domestic and global policies.

Professor Charles Ogletree, the self described “Obama fan” who will be teaching the course, told The Daily Caller back in April that students will be “reading both critical and positive issues about Obama — of what’s happened in terms of the way the race and religion have been viewed during his candidacy, his presidency, and how it affects the larger country; and some other classic reading on issues of law and justice.”

Ogletree served as Obama’s mentor but says his personal experience with the president won’t be part of the class.

“I’m an Obama fan, I love the president — love him and his wife,” he told The Daily Caller. “They were wonderful people to serve as a mentor when they were here in the law school at separate times in the 1980s. There’s a lot to learn.”

