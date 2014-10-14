How To Run A Multiple Regression In Excel And Actually Understand The Results

It’s easy to run a regression in Excel. The output contains a ton of information but you only need to understand a few key data points to make sense of your regression.

You need the Analysis Toolpak add-in to run regressions. It comes with Excel but you may need to load it if you don’t see Data Analysis under the Data toolbar. Click here to see how to install the add-in.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.