Undersecretary Ryan: Yep, Credit Markets Still Pretty Rough

We wanted to make it down to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference this morning to see Hank Paulson speak. But he was replaced at the last minute by Anthony Ryan (Acting Undersecretary for Domestic Finance) and when you combine that with the rain… well you get the idea. Fortunately, we have a copy of his remarks and it doesn’t sound like we missed that much new.



The gist: The Treasury is taking important steps to restore confidence and get money flowing, but we’re not out of the woods just yet.

On the government’s injection of capital into the banks, Ryan reiterated that it’s an “investment, not an expenditure”:

As Secretary Paulson said last week, this capital purchase program is an investment, not expenditure. This is an investment in Americans, in our community banks, credit unions, and main street banks.

As these banks and institutions are reinforced and supported with taxpayer funds, they must meet their responsibility to lend, and support the American people and the U.S. economy. It is in a strengthened institution’s best financial interest to increase lending once it has received government funding.

He also talked about future regulatory goals, but only in the blandest terms:

Our financial market system rests on a balanced tension between private-sector market discipline and public-sector regulatory oversight. However, that balance has been weakened by deficiencies on

both sides; market discipline failed and regulatory efforts were compromised. Rules, guidance, and oversight did not mitigate the failures of market discipline. From a public policy perspective, we

must restore equilibrium to financial markets, which in this context means market stability. We must strike the optimal balance between market discipline and supervision. Aligning the interests of the

private sector and the public sector is critical to the long term success of our economy. When discipline and oversight are balanced, market participants better manage risks, financial institutions

operate in a safer and sounder manner, and our economy is served by more competitive, innovative, and efficient capital markets. In March, Treasury released its Blueprint for a Modernized Financial Regulatory Structure. This report outlines a series of steps to improve the U.S.’s antiquated regulatory system. Both market practices and regulatory practices must be reviewed with a critical eye towards improvement and material strengthening. We need to focus on moving forward, with all parties contributing to the collective effort.

Acting Under Sec Ryan Remarks at the SIFMA Annual Meeting

October 28, 2008

HP-1240

Acting Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Anthony Ryan

Remarks at the SIFMA Annual Meeting

New York –

Good morning. I am pleased to represent the Treasury Department at the

Annual Meeting of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets

Association (SIFMA). I welcome this opportunity to update you on the

state of the capital markets and the global economy, and on Treasury’s

efforts to implement the Emergency Economic stabilisation Act, the

EESA, which was recently passed by Congress and signed into law by

President Bush.

Our primary focus at Treasury is to strengthen U.S. financial

institutions and restore the flow of financing that is necessary to

support and build our economy. This conference presents the ideal

venue and is particularly timely given the convergence of financial

market events, the critical contributions of private sector

participants, the broader policy perspectives that need to be

addressed, and the breadth of SIFMA’s reach to the financial

community. Moreover, this discussion is also opportune given SIFMA’s

mission to enhance the public’s trust and confidence in the markets,

to deliver an efficient, enhanced member network of access and

forward-looking services, and to be the premier educational resource

for professionals in the industry. We at Treasury appreciate SIFMA’s

efforts on disclosure, securitization, credit ratings, the restoration

of investor and public confidence, and securities fails in the

Treasury market. But the work is not complete. SIFMA must continue to

address the current challenges as well as provide material and

meaningful input to future policy issues.

Financial Markets

The stresses on U.S. and world financial markets are the most serious

in recent memory. The disruptions of recent months have their roots in

the housing correction. As housing prices have declined and the values

of mortgage loans became more opaque, uncertainty spread to the

investors and institutions that owned these assets. While some argue

that this uncertainty has its roots in the subprime and the Alt-A

markets, there are numerous factors to review and to understand before

coming to any conclusions. Credit as a whole – not just in the housing

sector – has been plentiful over the past decade and we have benefited

by being able to finance the spectrum of assets and services, from

complex collateralized obligations, to tender option bonds, to student

loans, and to household spending with credit cards. Today, we are

experiencing the repercussions of this unbridled expansion and access

to credit. We needed to strike a balance between strong market

discipline and regulatory oversight and we have not. Investor

confidence was undermined, illiquidity then compromised our credit

markets, and now the housing and financial market turmoil has spilled

over into the rest of the U.S. economy.

Equity, credit, and funding markets remain under considerable strain,

as banks have been forced to delever aggressively and risk appetite

has abated. However, policy measures enacted by the Treasury, the

Federal Reserve, the FDIC, other U.S. policymakers and our

counterparts around the world have helped relieve some pressures in

the funding market.

For example, Treasury implemented the temporary Money Market Mutual

Fund Guarantee Program, which has been well received by funds and has

helped to relieve large-scale redemption pressure among money market

mutual funds–a key buyer of commercial paper. The Federal Reserve

also introduced three programs: (i) the Asset-Backed Commercial Paper

(ABCP) Money Market Liquidity Facility (AMLF) to provide investors the

opportunity to sell ABCP through broker/dealers to the Fed; (ii) the

Commercial Paper Funding Facility to enhance the availability of

90-day term funding for issuers of both secured and unsecured paper;

and (iii) the Money Market Investor Funding Facility to further

restore liquidity to the money market mutual fund industry by

purchasing commercial paper, certificates of deposits, and bank notes

with maturities of 90 days or less. The first two Fed facilities are

already operational, and indications are that they too are helping to

stabilise financial institutions’ access to the commercial paper

market. Accordingly, commercial paper yields are adjusting, volumes

across the maturity spectrum are expanding and maturities have

lengthened, although we are still far from what might be called

“normal” conditions.

Several other funding market sectors, including London Interbank Offer

Rates (LIBOR), have also experienced improvements in response to the

passage of the EESA and the announcement of the FDIC’s guarantee of

short-term bank debt.

In the longer term credit markets; however, conditions remain quite

challenging and U.S. companies are finding it very difficult to issue

long-term debt at attractive rates.

Mortgage markets are also continuing to experience strain. While the

yield on the current coupon mortgage-backed security issued by Fannie

Mae and Freddie Mac has increased, overall consumer mortgage rates

have improved, and currently average around 6.04 per cent on fixed rate

30-year mortgages according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, down from

6.35 per cent before the GSEs were placed into conservatorship by their

regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

It is important to remember that as part of the Treasury’s actions

regarding Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and in consultation with FHFA,

the GSEs entered into a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement with

Treasury that effectively guarantees all debt issued by the GSEs, both

existing and to be issued. The U.S. Government stands behind these

enterprises, their debt and the mortgage backed securities they

guarantee. Their mission is critical to the housing markets in the

United States and no one will deny the importance of these

institutions in assisting our housing markets in this downturn.

To further address other market issues and offer a comprehensive plan

for tackling challenges in the financial system, the President worked

with Congress over the past 21 days to move quickly to grant the

Treasury Department extraordinary authority to address these

unprecedented situations facing Americans. Congress recognised that

frozen credit markets pose a significant threat to our economy and to

all Americans. With unprecedented speed, Congress enacted a rescue

package with a broad set of tools —including authority to purchase

or insure troubled assets which in turn assists Americans by

permitting the extension of credit, and implementing temporary

increases in the FDIC deposit guarantee. These tools are being

deployed aggressively to strengthen large and small financial

institutions across the country that serve businesses and families and

directly impact the well being of Americans.

Treasury is moving rapidly to implement these and other programs and

is continuing collaborative efforts with the Federal Reserve, the

FDIC, and other financial regulators to address the many challenges we

face.

Let me summarize our actions thus far and provide some additional details.

Implementation

Treasury has moved quickly since the enactment of the EESA to

implement programs that will provide stability to the markets and help

enable our financial institutions to support consumers and businesses

across the country. We are focused on applying the authorities

Congress provided in ways that are highly effective and protect the

taxpayer to the maximum extent possible. As Interim Assistant

Secretary for Financial Stability Neel Kashkari recently testified

before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, we

have accomplished a great deal in a short time. A program this large

and complex would normally take months or years to establish. We don’t

have months or years and so we are moving quickly, and methodically,

to facilitate the necessary results. We are also moving with great

transparency, communicating with Congress and the oversight

authorities at every step.

Capital Purchase Program

Earlier this month we announced a capital purchase program under which

Treasury will purchase up to $250 billion of senior preferred shares

from qualifying U.S. controlled banks and financial institutions. Last

week Treasury and financial regulators outlined a streamlined,

systematic process for all banks wishing to voluntarily participate in

the capital purchase program. Since that time, we have seen a broad

range of interest. We signed final agreements with the initial nine

major financial institutions that hold 50 per cent of all U.S. deposits

over this past weekend, and directed our custodian to deliver the

capital to these institutions starting today. We also granted

preliminary approval to several more regional banks over the weekend.

There will be a rolling process for selecting financial institutions

for capital injections as we go forward.

This program is aimed at healthy banks, and provides attractive terms

to encourage lending. The minimum subscription amount available to a

participating institution is one per cent of risk-weighted assets. The

maximum subscription amount is the lesser of $25 billion or three

per cent of risk-weighted assets. Treasury intends to fund the senior

preferred shares purchased under the program by the end of this year.

We worked with the four banking regulatory agencies to finalise the

application process. Qualified and interested publicly-held financial

institutions will use a single application form to submit to their

primary regulator – the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the OCC, or the

OTS. These regulators have posted this common application form on

their websites.

As Secretary Paulson said last week, this capital purchase program is

an investment, not expenditure. This is an investment in Americans, in

our community banks, credit unions, and main street banks.

As these banks and institutions are reinforced and supported with

taxpayer funds, they must meet their responsibility to lend, and

support the American people and the U.S. economy. It is in a

strengthened institution’s best financial interest to increase lending

once it has received government funding.

Capital Purchase Program Disclosure

Treasury is committed to transparency and disclosure as we implement

this program. Once a financial institution is granted preliminary

approval, Treasury and the institution will work to complete the final

agreement and final authorization of payments. Once the payment is

authorised, within two business days Treasury will publicly disclose

the name and capital purchase amount for the financial institution. We

will disclose the names of financial institutions at the same time

every day with postings on our EESA website.

Financing the Financial Rescue Package

Let me now focus on another topic that is just as important – the

financing of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) as well as the

various initiatives implemented this past year.

As you know, we make announcements regarding debt management policy at

our Quarterly Refunding after consulting with our Treasury Borrowing

Advisory Committee as well as after significant internal consultation.

This year’s financing needs will be unprecedented. We firmly believe

that investors value greatly and pay a premium for Treasury’s

predictable actions, the certainty of supply, and the liquidity in the

market. To the very best of our ability, we intend to stay the course.

However, specific policy actions or market conditions have recently

caused us to take new actions.

For example, two weeks ago I stated that Treasury will continue to

increase auction sizes of our bills and coupon securities and continue

to issue cash management bills. As has been the case over the past

year, some of these cash management bills may be longer-dated.

Treasury is also considering its options regarding the frequency and

issuance of additional nominal coupons, including a possible

reintroduction of the three-year note, beginning in November 2008.

I noted at the time that the announcement was being made, outside the

customary Quarterly Refunding announcements, to allow Treasury to

adequately respond to the near-term increase in borrowing requirements

and to give market participants notice of the potential changes.

Specifically, Treasury may need to address many different policy

objectives, including TARP related programs and purchases, FDIC bank

resolution measures, liquidity initiatives conducted by the Federal

Reserve including the Supplementary Financing Program, the Agency MBS

program, student loan program, and the GSE Senior Preferred Stock

Agreement. All of these initiatives are not factored into the $482

billion FY 2009 deficit projected by the Office of Management and

Budget in July’s Mid-Session review. The potential for deterioration

in economic conditions given the contraction in credit may also affect

budget conditions this year.

In addition, Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Karthik

Ramanathan recently issued a statement regarding dislocations in the

Treasury market. Specifically, Treasury closely monitors conditions in

the Treasury securities market as well as financing markets, and

realises that the depth and liquidity of the Treasury market benefits

investors both domestically and globally. To address its borrowing

needs and further enhance liquidity in the Treasury market, Treasury

reopened multiple securities which relieved severe dislocations in the

market causing acute, protracted shortages. In addition, Treasury

stated that regulators will be monitoring situations in which aged

settlement fails are not cleared and will encourage actions by market

participants, including the use of netting and bilateral processes,

cash settlement, negative rate repo trading, margining of aged

settlement fails, and identifying pair-offs.

Once again, we are strongly urging the private sector to lead this

effort. We all benefit from a deep, liquid Treasury market, and SIFMA

and the Treasury Markets Practices Group have the opportunity to take

a leadership role in devising and implementing private sector

solutions to current challenges.

Efforts by the private sector to address challenges in the marketplace

will go a long way to strengthen market discipline, improve market

liquidity and enhance market confidence. It will also help build

credibility with market regulators.

Addressing the Challenges and Disequilibrium in the Markets

Our financial market system rests on a balanced tension between

private-sector market discipline and public-sector regulatory

oversight. However, that balance has been weakened by deficiencies on

both sides; market discipline failed and regulatory efforts were

compromised. Rules, guidance, and oversight did not mitigate the

failures of market discipline. From a public policy perspective, we

must restore equilibrium to financial markets, which in this context

means market stability. We must strike the optimal balance between

market discipline and supervision. Aligning the interests of the

private sector and the public sector is critical to the long term

success of our economy. When discipline and oversight are balanced,

market participants better manage risks, financial institutions

operate in a safer and sounder manner, and our economy is served by

more competitive, innovative, and efficient capital markets. In March,

Treasury released its Blueprint for a Modernized Financial Regulatory

Structure. This report outlines a series of steps to improve the

U.S.’s antiquated regulatory system. Both market practices and

regulatory practices must be reviewed with a critical eye towards

improvement and material strengthening. We need to focus on moving

forward, with all parties contributing to the collective effort.

President’s Working Group on Financial Markets

In order to address the unprecedented and extraordinary disequilibrium

and challenges that our financial markets have experienced, the

President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, or “PWG” as it is

known, has been taking proactive steps to mitigate systemic risk,

restore investor confidence, and facilitate stable economic growth.

The PWG issued a policy statement on the financial market turmoil last

March, which contained an analysis of underlying factors that

contributed to the market turmoil.

The PWG identified weaknesses in global markets, financial

institutions, and regulatory policies, and made a set of comprehensive

recommendations to address those weaknesses. The analysis focused on

six areas: mortgage origination, improving investors’ contributions to

market discipline, reforming the ratings process and practices

regarding structured credit products, strengthening risk management

practices, enhancing prudential regulatory policies, and enhancing the

infrastructure for the OTC derivatives market. The PWG’s

recommendations cover the practices of a broad array of market

participants, as well as supervisors, addressing all links in the

securitization chain: mortgage brokers, mortgage originators, mortgage

underwriters, securitizers, issuers, credit rating agencies,

investors, and regulators.

Since March, the PWG has worked to ensure implementation of its

recommendations, and issued an update just over two weeks ago on

progress to date. We noted that, while no single measure can be

expected to place financial markets on a sound footing, implementation

of the recommendations is an important step in addressing weaknesses.

Substantial progress has occurred, and more progress has been made in

some areas than in others as efforts have been prioritised to address

the most immediate problems. The pace of implementation must be

balanced with a need to avoid exacerbating strains on markets and

institutions. Still, further effort is warranted, and the PWG is

continuing to carefully monitor markets and implementation and will

not hesitate to make recommendations if necessary.

Another PWG effort, which pre-dates the current turmoil, concerns

private pools of capital, including hedge funds. recognising that

private pools of capital bring significant benefits to the financial

markets, but also can present challenges for market participants and

policymakers, the PWG in February 2007 issued a set of principles and

guidelines to address public policy issues associated with the rapid

growth of private pools of capital and to serve as a framework for

evaluating market developments, including investor protection and

systemic risk issues. These principles contained guidelines for all

links in the pooled investment chain: pool managers, creditors,

counterparties, investors, and supervisors. In September 2007, the PWG

facilitated the formation of two private-sector groups to develop

voluntary industry best practices: the Asset Managers’ Committee and

the Investors’ Committee. In April of this year, the two groups issued

draft best practices for hedge fund managers and for investors in

pools, and they expect to issue finalised practices very soon.

Conclusion

We remain vigilant as Americans face strong headwinds in this

challenging financial environment. We will focus on addressing or

mitigating immediate problems while being mindful that longer term

regulatory reform is critical to our continued status as the world’s

preeminent capital market. Our Blueprint and the PWG’s reports clearly

outlined some of the changes that need to be addressed. Maintaining

the balance between regulatory measures and market discipline is

critical to highly efficient markets. Most importantly, such a balance

fosters market confidence. There is important work for all of us and I

appreciate your efforts and dedication. Thank you.

