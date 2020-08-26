20 actors' most underrated movies, according to fans

20th Century Fox ‘One Fine Day’ is George Clooney’s most underrated movie, according to fans.

Insider identified some of your favourite actors’ most underrated movies by using Rotten Tomatoes audience scores.

While Leonardo DiCaprio is known for “Titanic,” fans still love his work in “The Basketball Diaries.”

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for “The Blind Side,” but her lesser-known film, “Practical Magic,” is still worth a watch, according to fans.

While some of Hollywood’s biggest stars become famous for one or two roles, they have likely been in many other movies that are still worth the watch.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are known for “Titanic,” but Winslet’s “The Dressmaker” and DiCaprio’s “The Basketball Diaries” are considered great films by some viewers.

By comparing the critics and audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Insider identified 20 famous actors’ movies that were highly rated by their fans, but not critics. Here are 20 Hollywood stars’ most underrated movies, according to fans.

Scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for “Titanic,” “The Revenant,” and “Catch Me if You Can,” but “The Basketball Diaries” from 1995 is also a must-see.

New Line Cinema Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Basketball Diaries.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

45% critics’ rating; 76% audience rating

Summary: DiCaprio’s character, Jim Carroll, has a promising career as a star basketball player ahead of him, but when Jim experiments with drugs, he jeopardizes his entire future.

“This movie is probably my favourite Leonardo DiCaprio movie because there is so much emotion within just about every scene, and some scenes are so realistically sad, it becomes hard to watch – but obviously in a good way,” one fan, Elliot H., wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “I don’t understand how it got such a low score from critics. It is highly underrated, and it is very memorable.”

At the start of Reese Witherspoon’s career, she was known as a rom-com actress, but 1996’s “Fear” proved she could do so much more.

Universal Pictures Reese Witherspoon in ‘Fear.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

46% critics’ rating; 63% audience rating

Summary: Witherspoon plays Nicole Walker, a middle-class high schooler who begins a relationship with a boy from the other side of the tracks, played by Mark Wahlberg. When she begins to pull back from the relationship, he begins to stalk her and her family.

“I’m surprised to see such low reviews for this movie,” Rotten Tomatoes user Nicole W. wrote. “Yes, it has its corny moments but is still a decent ‘angsty’ thriller with some charming, steamy scenes. Each character had an interesting dynamic. Besides the actors being beautiful to look at, the setting was stunning as well.”

Will Smith is famous for his long list of comedies and action movies, but his 2016 film “Collateral Beauty” is a fan favourite.

Warner Bros. Pictures Will Smith in ‘Collateral Beauty.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

14% critics’ rating; 64% audience rating

Summary: Smith plays Howard Inlet, a businessman who is clinically depressed following the death of his daughter. To help himself grieve, he writes three letters to Love, Time, and Death. After intercepting these letters, Howard’s friends hire three actors to visit him, acting as Love, Time, and Death themselves.

“Forget the critics. This film has a point and purpose, with a wonderful cast,” viewer Nicola C. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

Samuel L. Jackson’s 2019 movie “Shaft” is beloved by audiences.

New Line Cinema Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Shaft.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

33% critics’ rating; 94% audience rating

Summary: Rebooting the original, Jackson revives John Shaft, a private eye in New York City. In this reboot, Shaft teams up with his son, a cybersecurity expert, to investigate an untimely death.

“Thoroughly enjoyed this movie,” viewer Carol O. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Screw the critics. It was funny, entertaining – loved it.”

Tom Hanks has a long list of successful movies, but his 1989 movie “The ‘Burbs” is the most underrated, according to fans.

Universal Pictures Tom Hanks in ‘The ‘Burbs.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

53% critics’ rating; 71% audience rating

Summary: When Hanks’ character, Ray Peterson, hears strange noises coming from the basement of his neighbour’s house, he and a few people from the suburban community set out to prove the family next door is part of a Satanic cult.

“The critics are full of it,” fan Michael R. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “I just rewatched the film, [and] it’s still hilarious after 31 years. It’s a shame that this gem has sunk into obscurity. Wonderful cast, great acting, and good writing.”

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for “The Blind Side” and “Gravity,” but fans think her 1998 film “Practical Magic” deserves more attention.

Reuters Sandra Bullock in ‘Practical Magic.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score: 22% critics’ rating; 73% audience rating

Summary: Bullock shares the screen with Nicole Kidman in this film about two sisters who are witches, casting spells to find love and battling an evil curse against their family.

“The magic is subtle, the casting is inspired, and the score is bold and memorable,” one viewer, Cody S., wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Nothing is wasted here, and you’ll find yourself savouring every moment.”

Although Brad Pitt is famous for his role in “Fight Club” and his Oscar-winning part in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” his 1998 film “Meet Joe Black” is a fan favourite.

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘Meet Joe Black.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

53% critics’ rating; 81% audience rating

Summary: Pitt plays Death, who is taking on the form of Joe Black, and negotiates a deal with a media mogul for a longer life sentence. While on earth, Joe Black/Death falls in love with the media mogul’s daughter.

“I remember when it was in theatres; it had such poor reviews, [so] I didn’t bother,” Deborah M. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “It showed up in Netflix recently, and I finally thought, ‘Oh well, why not?’ I am so sorry that it has taken me this long! It was a touching movie – the very end could have used a lighter touch, but effective nevertheless. Never believe what critics say, judge a movie yourself. And oh my, I didn’t appreciate how simply beautiful Brad Pitt was in his younger years!”

You may know Keanu Reeves from movies like “Speed,” “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” but you might have forgotten about his 2006 film “The Lake House.”

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lake House.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

35% critics’ rating; 73% audience rating

Summary: Reeves plays an architect who receives a mysterious letter in the mailbox of his lake house. The letter seems to be from a woman in the future who also claims to own the house. Throughout the film, the two form a relationship that transcends time.

“I really enjoyed this film, and I believe it’s worthy of a second look,” viewer Kristen F. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Ironically, it is a film ahead of its time. As confusing as this film’s time-related plot device may be, it pales in comparison to ‘Interstellar’s’ tesseract.”

Kerry Washington’s 2010 movie “For Coloured Girls” is underrated, according to fans.

Lionsgate The cast of ‘For Coloured Girls.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

32% critics’ rating; 73% audience rating

Summary: In this ensemble film, Washington plays one of 10 women whose lives are connected. Each woman showcases the reality of being a black woman in America today.

“[It’s a] very underrated movie,” Ricardo C. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Heart-wrenching stories told by an all-star studded cast of black women. Grab a box of Kleenex; you’ll need it.”

Fans love Natalie Portman’s 2000 film “Where the Heart Is.”

20th Century Fox Natalie Portman in ‘Where the Heart Is.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

35% critics’ rating; 76% audience rating

Summary: Portman plays a pregnant teenager who runs away to California to chase her dreams, but ends up living inside a Walmart instead. With the help of some new friends, she begins to rebuild her life and readies herself for motherhood.

“Can’t believe that the professional movie critics rated this movie so poorly,” Rotten Tomatoes user Patricia K wrote. “It’s delightful. Just a very sweet, sometimes humorous, often touching story where the good people come out on top and the bad folks get what’s coming to them. Never get tired of watching this gem.”

Viola Davis showed off her serious acting chops in her most underrated film “Won’t Back Down” in 2010.

20th Century Fox Viola Davis and Maggie Gyllenhaal in ‘Won’t Back Down.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

34% critics’ rating; 61% audience rating

Summary: Alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Davis plays a mother determined to fix the education system in Pittsburgh schools.

“For me, the test of a great movie is how much it draws out your emotions,” Gary J. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “This movie made me laugh, made me cry, made me angry, and filled me with hope and joy. The acting is superb and the story, based loosely on true facts, is compelling. The underlying story of how the teachers’ union deals with the threat is great storytelling. Maggie and Viola give Oscar-worthy performances, as do many of the supporting cast. I loved this movie.”

Kate Winslet has been in dozens of films, but “The Dressmaker” from 2016 is among some fans’ favourites.

Ben King/Broad Green Pictures Liam Hemsworth and Kate Winslet in ‘The Dressmaker.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

57% critics’ rating; 66% audience rating

Summary: Tilly Dunnage – played by Winslet – returns to her remote hometown in Australia after years of designing clothing in Paris. As she falls in love, she designs dresses for the women in the town.

“Kate Winslet honestly and without a doubt can act,” viewer Gregory M. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “She simply shines in this one as the revenge-seeking protagonist of this dark comedy. ‘The Dressmaker’ is masterfully crafted as if to play as a crime movie, dark comedy, a revenge film, and a period drama.”

Audiences think Robert Downey Jr.’s most recent film, “Dolittle,” was underrated.

Universal Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Dolittle’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

14% critics’ rating; 76% audience rating

Summary: In this reboot, Robert Downey Jr. plays Dolittle, a doctor in Victorian England who can talk to animals. To help cure Queen Victoria of poison, he must travel with his pack of animal friends to a far away island for the cure.

“It’s actually good,” Rotten Tomatoes user Cunfuu P. wrote. “I believe critics didn’t understand the storytelling style of it. It has great humour, fading in a quite literary structure of it. Simply Fun.”

Denzel Washington is known for his action movies, but audiences still love his 2002 medical drama, “John Q.”

New Line Cinema Denzel Washington in ‘John Q.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

23% critics’ rating; 78% audience rating

Summary: When Washington’s character finds out his son needs a life-saving heart transplant, he will stop at nothing to make sure his son gets one – even if it means killing himself.

“There are very few films starring Denzel Washington that are anything less than good,” fan Kevin M. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “‘John Q’ is no exception, despite what critics say. It’s incredibly heartbreaking, and undoubtedly compelling material. Denzel raises the stakes with his complex performance, which is thoroughly masterful.”

Cate Blanchett is known for her roles in movies including “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” but fans think her 2019 movie “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” deserves more attention.

Annapurna Pictures Cate Blanchett in ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

50% critics’ rating; 74% audience rating

Summary: Blanchett plays the titular role, a mother who decides to follow her own path after years of taking care of her family.

“One of my new favourite movies,” Lauren B. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Cate Blanchett is incredible. Hilarious and quirky. Shocked this doesn’t have 100%.”

Dwayne Johnson’s 2004 film “Walking Tall” is his most underrated movie, according to fans.

MGM Dwayne Johnson in ‘Walking Tall.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

26% critics’ rating; 60% audience rating

Summary: Military officer Chris Vaughn – played by Johnson – returns to his hometown to find it completely overrun with crime and corruption. When the local police and officials refuse to help clean up, Vaughn and his buddies take a vigilante approach.

“I loved the movie – from the plot to the weird dark comedy. The ‘based on a true story’ disclaimer just makes it all the more interesting,” viewer Witiyzz S. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “I cannot see why this has such bad ratings.”

George Clooney’s most underrated movie is a rom-com from 1996 called “One Fine Day.”

20th Century Fox George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘One Fine Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

50% critics’ rating; 66% audience rating

Summary: Jack, played by Clooney, and Melanie, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, didn’t get their children to their school trip in time, so they’re forced to babysit each other’s kids throughout the day. As they pass the children back and forth, a relationship begins to build.

“‘One Fine Day’ is a charming film,” Ashley H. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “It is about two divorced single parents who meet and fall in love. Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney give excellent performances. The script is well written. “

Meryl Streep’s film “Out of Africa” won best picture at the 1986 Oscars, but it’s still underrated, according to fans.

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep in ‘Out of Africa.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

58% critics’ rating; 83% audience rating

Summary: After her husband leaves her in Africa, Karen Blixen-Flecke (Streep) begins to fall in love with a hunter (Robert Redford), who has no interest in pursuing a relationship.

“A sumptuous romantic drama that not only dazzles us with its gorgeous cinematography and art direction but sweeps us with the complexity of the characters’ emotions and feelings (what unites and separates them), with Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in splendid performances,” Rotten Tomatoes user Carlos M. wrote.

Charlize Theron’s most underrated movie is “Sweet November” from 2001.

Warner Bros. Charlize Theron in ‘Sweet November.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

15% critics’ rating; 76% audience rating

Summary: Theron shares the screen with Keanu Reeves. Their characters agree to an unconventional friendship for one month, but they end up changing each other’s lives forever.

“I must be in a minority of really loving this movie,” fan Kelly B. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “I thought it was one of the most touching and beautifully sad portrayals of a love story that I’ve ever watched. It definitely worked for me!”

Regina King’s role in 1998’s “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” is also considered underrated by some fans.

20th Century Fox Regina King in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back.’

Rotten Tomatoes’ score:

49% critics’ rating; 66% audience rating

Summary: Stella, played by Angela Bassett, is a 40-year-old woman who recently got divorced. She decides to go on a trip Jamaica where she falls for a man half her age. While there, her sister Vanessa, played by King, steals the show.

“The critics are so wrong for giving this masterpiece an offensive low 48%,” user Brian B. wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. “Five stars hands down!”

