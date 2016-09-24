The 8 most underrated jobs of 2016

As it turns out, some of the highest-paying, fastest-growing, most rewarding jobs in America are underrated.
Perhaps this is because they’re not the most glamorous professions or they don’t seem exciting. Or maybe it’s because they haven’t always been associated with fat paychecks and phenomenal growth opportunities. But, if you’re looking to change careers, you could be doing yourself a huge disservice by failing to consider these jobs.
To identify which professions are most underrated in the US right now, researchers from job site CareerCast.com analysed BLS data and used their own judgment to determine high-paying, low-stress jobs with strong employment outlooks that are also undervalued.
“I’d attribute some of these careers as being underrated to just a lack of awareness about what goes into the field, and how to get started,” says Kyle Kensing, CareerCast.com’s online content editor.
Here are the eight most underrated jobs in America in 2016, listed in alphabetical order:
What they do: They analyse science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to implement and improve computer systems.
Median annual salary: $85,800
Growth outlook (through 2020): 21%
What they do: They operate special imaging equipment to create images or to conduct tests. The images and test results help physicians assess and diagnose medical conditions.
Median annual salary: $63,630
Growth outlook (through 2020): 24%
What they do: As experts in the use of food and nutrition to promote health and manage disease, they advise people on what to eat in order to lead a healthy lifestyle or achieve a specific health-related goal.
Median annual salary: $57,910
Growth outlook (through 2020): 16%
What they do: They use the principles of engineering, soil science, biology, and chemistry to develop solutions to environmental problems. They are often involved in efforts to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health, and water and air pollution control.
Median annual salary: $84,560
Growth outlook (through 2020): 12%
What they do: They provide guidance to businesses and individuals making investment decisions -- and assess the performance of stocks, bonds, and other types of investments.
Median annual salary: $80,310
Growth outlook (through 2020): 12%
What they do: They plan, direct, and coordinate the administrative functions of an organisation; oversee the recruiting, interviewing, and hiring of new staff; consult with top executives on strategic planning; and serve as a link between an organisation's management and its employees.
Median annual salary: $104,440
Growth outlook (through 2020): 9%
What they do: They collect samples and perform tests to analyse body fluids, tissue, and other substances.
Median annual salary: $50,550
Growth outlook (through 2020): 16%
What they do: They help injured or ill people improve their movement and manage their pain. These therapists are often an important part of the rehabilitation, treatment, and prevention of patients with chronic conditions, illnesses, or injuries.
Median annual salary: $84,020
Growth outlook (through 2020): 34%
