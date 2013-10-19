The Most Underrated Hotels In 20 Big Cities Across The US

Even if you can’t afford to stay at a 5-star hotel while travelling, you can still get a 5-star experience.

Hotels.com created an exclusive list of the most underrated hotels in America. To create this list, the hotel reservation site selected the highest rated 3-star hotels in 20 big cities around the U.S. Top hotels typically receive a 5-star rating, and 3-star hotels are more affordable and basic by comparison.

Something a lot of these underrated hotels have in common: location, location, location. You can get closer to the action than you might think on a shoestring budget.

