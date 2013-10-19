The Most Underrated Hotels In 20 Big Cities Across The US

Even if you can’t afford to stay at a 5-star hotel while travelling, you can still get a 5-star experience.
Hotels.com created an exclusive list of the most underrated hotels in America. To create this list, the hotel reservation site selected the highest rated 3-star hotels in 20 big cities around the U.S. Top hotels typically receive a 5-star rating, and 3-star hotels are more affordable and basic by comparison.
Something a lot of these underrated hotels have in common: location, location, location. You can get closer to the action than you might think on a shoestring budget.
Guest Rating: 4.6
Just three miles from Disneyland, the Ayres Hotel Anaheim is decorated with dark wood and deep reds -- the same colours of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, who play right near the hotel.
Guest reviewer Joan said that the hotel is 'far superior to the hotels directly around Disneyland.'
Rooms from $US149.
Guest Rating: 4.6
The Country Inn & Suites in Atlanta's Windy Hill area is a sturdy gets-the-job done kind of establishment. The suites are spacious and there's an indoor pool, spa, and fitness center.
The hotel is located near the Cumberland Mall, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and Fox Creek Golf Course, and it gives free rides to anywhere within three miles of the property.
'Outstanding place to stay,' guest reviewer Nick wrote on Hotels.com. 'I highly recommend it. A great hotel with a very good breakfast. Usually, free breakfasts at competitors doesn't involve protein foods. A wonderful way to start the day with sausage, biscuits and gravy.'
Rooms from $US76.
Guest Rating: 4.7
Located in walking distance of Austin's 6th Street Music Scene, the Residence Inn pays homage to the city's music craze with guitars along the walls and other decorative touches. The rooms are spacious and the rooftop terrace features funky Western decor and a stunning view of the Austin skyline.
'The room we stayed in was very spacious with a fully stocked kitchen, a pull out couch, and a queen bed,' guest reviewer Danny wrote on Hotels.com.
Rooms from $US250.
Guest Rating: 4.6
Situated in a historic brownstone in Boston, the Newbury Guest House showcases its 19th-century heritage with details like crowned ceilings, bay windows, and brick fireplaces throughout. The hotel is just a few blocks from the Hynes Convention Center, Prudential Tower, Boston Public Library and the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Several reviewers on Hotels.com enjoyed the walkability to the T public transportation and Fenway Area.
Rooms from $US229.
Guest Rating: 4.6
The Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown offers great views of the Chicago skyline -- especially from the hotel's indoor pool and gym on the 19th floor. The hotel is close to Michigan Avenue shopping and the 'Baseball Train' to Wrigley Field.
'We walked to Navy Pier which is less than mile away,' guest reviewer Tammy wrote on Hotels.com. 'We also walked to Millennium Park. Great hotel for their cleanliness and great location!'
Rooms from $US159.
Guest Rating: 4.6
The Dallas Marriott Suites bills itself as a very business-friendly hotel. There's a business center, complimentary Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, a concierge lounge, and a lounge that's perfect for unofficial business meetings.
It's easy to get around the city from the hotel, too.
'The shuttle took us everywhere we wanted to go within a 5 mile radius,' guest reviewer Laura H. wrote on Hotels.com. 'Never had to call a cab.'
Rooms from $US119.
Guest Rating: 4.7
The decor of the Embassy Suites mirrors its Rocky Mountain surroundings. The whole place is decorated in rows of knobby trees and sandstone. There's even a waterfall on the fourth floor and a saline swimming pool to keep guests in communion with nature.
'Overall great value for the price,' guest reviewer Stacy wrote on Hotels.com. 'Clean and modern hotel in great location.
Rooms from $US135.
Guest Rating: 4.7
From the public spaces to the spacious rooms, the SpringHill Suites by Marriott near the Houston Intercontinental Airport has a wide open layout that feels welcoming and airy.
The hotel is located near Houston's airport, but guests can take their Texas time visiting any of the nearby attractions like the Sam Houston Race Park, Market Square, SplashTown, Downtown Houston, Houston Zoo, Reliant Stadium and more.
'Great room, comfortable beds, neat and clean, great customer service,' guest reviewer Staci wrote on Hotels.com. 'I had a great stay and will come again.'
Rooms from $US89.
Guest Rating: 4.6
Hop off the plane and step straight into the lobby of the Homewood Suites in Las Vegas. Located just five miles from Cirque du Soleil shows and the Penn & Teller Theatre, it's easy to enjoy Vegas's best nightlife from this hotel.
'Very lovely hotel with great free breakfast and helpful, pleasant staff,' reviewer Karen G wrote on Hotels.com. 'Free shuttle to south end of Vegas Strip & Airport (is an) added bonus.'
The Homewood also offers free dinner and drinks Monday through Thursday.
Rooms from $US99.
Guest Rating: 4.5
After a long day walking the Sunset Strip and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Magic Castle Hotel, a cozy apartment-style hotel, makes guests feel like they're at home.
'From the moment we walked in to this hotel we were pampered,' guest reviewer
Laura wrote on Hotels.com. 'From the sparkling lemonade as we checked in, to the Popsicles poolside we felt very taken care of and appreciated.'
Rooms from $US229.
Guest Rating: 4.6
Courtyard by Marriott has great outdoor spaces that allow guests to take advantage of Miami's tropical environment. There's a patio with a relaxing fountain, a pool, and spa.
'The garden and pool area is very well kept,' Sarah V wrote on Hotels.com. 'The staff is very nice.'
The location is convenient for travellers to the Doral Golf Resort and Miami International Mall.
Rooms from $US79.
Guest Rating: 4.7
It's always a party at New Orleans' Hotel Le Marais in the dazzling French Quarter of New Orleans (check the Mardi Gras colours in the hotel's lighting scheme!).
The hotel is smack in the middle of the area's best nightlife, just one block from Bourbon Street and two blocks from the Saint Charles Streetcar Line. But guests rave about how quiet it is at night.
The Hotel Le Marais is 'half a block off Bourbon Street, but quiet and serene inside,' guest reviewer Deb vwrote on Hotels.com
Rooms from $US169.
Guest Rating: 4.5
Located right in the heart of Times Square, the Hampton Inn is near Broadway theatres, Carnegie Hall, the Museum of Modern Art, and Central Park..
'This hotel was perfect for our weekend in NYC,' Mindie wrote on Hotels.com. 'The rooms were larger than any other hotel room I've stayed in while visiting NYC.'
Besides a great location, the hotel also offers free breakfast and Wi-Fi.
Rooms from $US219.
Guest Rating: 4.6
Located right near SeaWorld, the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld has several pools, including an outdoor poolside bar and spa plus a kids' pool equipped with a splash zone.
'Good size rooms, clean, great service and central location,' guest reviewer Fay wrote on Hotels.com.
Rooms from $US94.
Guest Rating: 4.5
Penn's View Hotel screams Old City Philadelphia, right down to the furniture that looks like it witnessed the signing of the Constitution. In fact, the hotel is a quick walk to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell Center, and the Ben Franklin National Memorial.
'Penn's Landing is just across the street so my room on the 4th floor had and excellent view of the river, and the balcony was so charming,' Rachelle wrote on Hotels.com.
While the hotel may be historic, it's not ancient: There's free Wi-Fi and an MP3 docking station in all 51 of its air conditioned rooms.
Rooms from $US159.
Guest Rating: 4.7
Just around the corner from the Alamo, the Riverwalk Vista Inn offers great views of the festive-looking Riverwalk and the water. Inside, nearly every one of the 16 rooms boasts a brick accent wall with hardwood floors for a well-to-do Western look.
'I found the common room very appealing for mingling with other guests,' Stephanie wrote on Hotels.com. 'Also, I would take home the shower if I could.'
Rooms from $US152.
Guest Rating: 4.6
It's all about the views at the Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Airport/Liberty Station. The hotel offers stunning waterfront vistas and several outdoor patios where guests can kick back and enjoy the balmy evenings.
'The hotel is situated in front of a channel, and there is a park across the way for families to enjoy or a pathway in front of the hotel to walk alongside the channel,' Esme wrote on Hotels.com. ' There is also a terrace where one can watch the sunset. An outdoor area offers grills and an outdoor fireplace.'
Rooms from $US152.
Guest Rating: 4.6
The Inn at Oyster Point is a romantic boutique hotel. Fresh flowers, great views of a nearby park and boats docking right outside guests' windows help set the mood. Every room also has a fireplace and breakfast nook.
'The room was enormous with a very pretty view of the marina,' Nadia wrote on Hotels.com.
Rooms from $US189.
Guest Rating: 4.7
Upon entering the Maxwell Hotel in Seattle, guests will see a 15-foot mural by artist Victor Ostrovsky that pays homage to the hotel's Art Deco design.
Located in the city's arts district, the hotel is near the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Teatro ZinZanni, famous for circus and dinner theatre, and Marion Oliver McCaw Hall. Guests can get around easily by public transportation or on the free bicycles that the hotel provides to guests.
'What a great place!' reviewer Richard wrote on Hotels.com. 'You can see the Space Needle through the window in the lobby. The staff was helpful and arranged for shuttle transportation to Pike Street Market. There are food options on site'
Rooms from $US169.
Guest Rating: 4.5
The Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Washington, D.C., boasts a Neoclassical facade to match its mighty neighbours on the National Mall. The architecturally impressive hotel is located within walking distance of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Ford's Theatre.
Guests get the presidential treatment at this D.C. establishment. Cynthia wrote on Hotels.com that the 'staff at the front desk was very helpful, polite and courteous, and made you feel that you were the most important guest.'
Rooms from $US149.
