17 Underrated Apps You Need To Know About

There are over 1,000,000 apps available for both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android app stores.

With that huge number in mind, it’s easy to understand why some apps slip through the cracks.

We rounded up some of our favourite but underrated apps that you should definitely know about and use.

Circa reinvents how we consume news on our smartphones. Circa debuted late last year but since then it has been steadily growing. The news app doesn't focus on breaking news, instead it produces easy-to-consume stories that are updated as the news evolves. Price: Free *Circa is only available for iPhone Vine proved that an 'Instagram for video' was completely possible. Vine debuted earlier this year to critical acclaim. The app, which was purchased by Twitter right before its launch, allows you to post 6-second video clips in a loop. There's been a ton of creative content born from the new medium. Instagram even went so far as to add a Vine-like video feature to its photo-sharing app. Price: Free (Available for Android and iPhone) VSCOcam wants to be the standard of mobile photography. VSCO cam is an innovative new way to share and consume amazing photography. The app has useful photography features like separate focus and exposure rings and white balance mixed with incredible filters that make your photos pop. Price: Free *Available for iOS and desktop. Quip is a new productivity suite that is setting out to take on industry heavyweight Microsoft Office. Quip is an iOS-based productivity suite that lets you create documents on any device, on the go. The app is from a former-Facebook employee. The team focused on simple design, easy sharing, and offline access. Price: Free *An Android version of Quip is coming soon. IFTTT is a new iPhone app that gives you even more control over your other apps. If This Then That was once a web service that catered exclusively to nerds. The company's newest app makes it ridiculously easy to create powerful recipes that connect smartphone apps that don't normally work well together. Price: Free *Only available on iPhone Google Now is like a better Siri. Google's personal assistant, Google Now is baked into the Internet giant's search app. Google Now gives you the right information at just the right time. The app tries to answer your questions before you even ask them. For example, you can get weather and traffic conditions sent to your device before you leave your home in the morning. Price: Free *Google Now comes included with all new Android devices. LinkedIn re-invented its mobile strategy and the professional social network did an amazing job. LinkedIn proved that it was placing huge focus on its mobile app this year. Through several releases the app became much more modern, simple, and useful. The app was completely redesigned from the ground up. Now it's even more seamless to connect with your professional network on the go. Price: Free (Available for iPhone and Android) Carrot changed how we keep up with our tasks by dishing out a punishment if you don't get things done. Carrot is a beautifully designed app that quickly became on of our favourite apps for staying on task this year. Carrot encourages you to get tasks done in a timely matter and you're rewarded with points that lead to unlockable features. But if you don't accomplish tasks then the app will get angry with you. Price: $US1.99 *Available for iPhone only Before Candy Crush stole our heats and money, Dots was the most addictive iPhone game around. Dots is a simple iPhone game that encourages you to connect like colours and see if you can beat your high score. The puzzle/strategy game is extremely addictive and is a great way to pass time. Price: Free (Available for iOS and Android) Hinge takes a lot of the features from some of the most popular dating apps, but there one catch. Hinge is a dating app that focuses on connecting you with people already in your network instead of with strangers. Hinge just recently launched in NYC but has already been pretty successful in the Washington, D.C. area. The app works by sending you a batch of potential matches each day at noon. You 'favourite' people you're interested in and if there is a match you'll be connected and can take things offline. Price: Free (Available for iOS and Android) Seatgeek makes it easier than ever to visualise exactly where you want to sit at the next big concert. Seatgeek is a useful app for anyone that enjoys going to concerts, shows, sporting events, and other outings that require a ticket and/or seat. Seatgeek lets you purchase tickets from a ton of sources, but it shines with its interactive maps. The detailed maps let you zoom in on a venue so you can see exactly where the seats you are buying are. Price: Free (Available for iOS only) Fantastical is the only calendar app you need on your iPhone. Fantastical is an iPhone calendar app that's ridiculously easy to use. The app's best feature lets you enter simple phrases, which it will then translate into a calendar appointment. For example you can type, 'lunch with Kevin Thursday at 3 at Taco Bell' and Fantastical will handle the rest. Price: $US4.99 (Don't be intimidated by the price tag. It's definitely worth it.) *Available for iPhone only Haze is a gorgeous weather app that furthered the good app design movement. Besides simply looking gorgeous, Haze pulls its weather data from Weather Trends 360. The app goes beyond just predicting the forecast. It'll tell you how much sunlight is left in your day, if you need an umbrella or not, and detailed specifics about precipitation. Price: $US2.99 *Available for iPhone Bang With Friends mobile app pushed the online dating envelope by embracing the hookup culture. Bang With Friends' mobile platform completely disrupted the dating industry. Instead of placing the focus on dating and relationships, the app shows you Facebook friends you've always wanted to hook up with. The controversial app was pulled from Apple's App Store, but the company is working with the iPhone-maker to get its app back. It's still available for Android though. Price: Free Burner is an app that gives you control back over who you share your phone number with. Burner's app isn't new, but it's definitely underrated. The app lets you create disposable phone numbers so you don't have to give out your real digits if you don't want to. But Burner isn't just limited to phone numbers, you can text and even receive voice mails via your disposable number. Price: Free (Available for iPhone and Android) Frontback reinvents the selfie and puts your friends in the photos with you. Frontback is a new photo app that lets you combines a selfie pic with one of your friends. Even if you're the one taking the pic now you don't have to feel left out. Price: Free *Available for iPhone only Facebook Home completely immerses you in social networking smartphone experience. While it wasn't a complete success, Facebook Home changed how we think about interacting with our smartphones. The Android only app places the world's largest social network at the heart of your smartphone making it easier than ever to like, comment, and update your friends on what you're up to. The downside: it buries most of your other apps. Price: Free Hungry for more apps? Check out 21 useful apps we're obsessed with right now. 21 Useful iPhone Apps We're Obsessed With Right Now >

