13 Underrated Apps You Need To Download Right Now

Kevin Smith
Tim Cook Dave Grohl Apple

Photo: AP

Apple revealed last week that it has more than 700,000 apps in its App Store. Google isn’t far behind with 650,000 in the Google Play store.With this huge amount of apps, it’s easy for some to get lost in the mix. There are 400,000 iPhone apps, for example, which have never been downloaded. Not even once.

Between the hits and the duds are solid apps which make your day better. We’re highlighting a dozen that we think are amazing, but don’t get enough recognition.

Check these out and play around with them. You might discover a new favourite.

Gliph: Safe, private messaging across platforms

Gliph allows you to send private messages to anyone you choose.

Besides private messaging, Gliph also takes advantage of cloaked email. This means you can protect your privacy when responding to an email on Craigslist and other public sites.

Other features include encrypted texting and data storage, permanent two-way message deletion, and locking the app using a PIN.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS

Facebook Messenger: Helps you connect with friends when you can't reach them by text or phone

Facebook Messenger used to seem redundant--isn't that what the Facebook app is for? But then we tried it out. It's a much easier way to contact your Facebook friends than the regular Facebook app.

Messenger makes it easy to quickly send a photo to a friend and know exactly who's seen your message and who hasn't.

It also supports group messaging and push notifications. It's very speedy and smooth. It's a great way to stay in touch with someone when you can't reach them via text or phone.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS

Wolfram Alpha: An incredibly smart app in your pocket

Wolfram Alpha, the so-called 'knowledge engine' that helps power Siri on the iPhone, also has its own smartphone app.

The Wolfram Alpha app essentially takes the entire Wolfram Alpha website and crams it into your iPhone, iPad or Android device, giving you intelligent answers to your questions on the go.

Price: $1.99 (iOS) $3.99 (Android)

Available on: Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, Nook

Google Drive: A great way to collaborate on documents and store your files

Google Drive has been recently updated as the next generation of Google Docs, combining file storage and editing. Before, Google Docs only offered a mobile website.

Besides letting you edit your documents, Google Drive is also a great place to store all kinds of files online. The service gives you 5 GB of space for free with your Gmail account. And if you really need more, you can buy it at an affordable price.

Take a closer look at Google Drive in our walkthrough >

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS

Camera+: Your iPhone camera on steroids

Camera+ is an awesome app. It provides more options and features than Apple's stock camera app. Users can control touch exposure, and focus for better control.

There are also multiple shooting modes that can steady pictures, and a burst mode to take a rapid stream of shots.

These are just a few of Camera+'s awesome features. It's the perfect app to complement Apple's built-in camera app--or even replace it.

Price: $0.99

Available on: iPhone

Snapseed: Edit your photos with flair and style

Snapseed is a cool photo editor. The app provides you with a high-quality editing experience on your mobile device and desktop at a very reasonable price.

Instead of simply giving you filters to place over top of a photo, Snapseed lets you adjust tilt, saturation, and even add borders.

Check out our complete walkthrough of Snapseed.

Download it quick: Google just bought Nik Software, the maker of Snapseed, and it's not yet clear what will happen to it.

Price: $4.99

Available on: iOS

Timbre: Discover new music, then go see it live

Timbre takes music discovery to another level.

The app helps you find new music to listen to. Timbre then takes it one step further by helping you locate venues in your area where you can hear music live.

Check out our full walkthrough of Timbre.

Price: Free

Available on: iOS

Stitcher Radio: Provides users with excellent content and offline radio

Stitcher bundles talk radio, podcasts, and live radio all in one app. Stitcher was recently updated to include offline support, which lets you enjoy your favourite programs offline.

Stitcher's channels include NPR, CNN, Fox, BBC, WSJ, Adam Carolla, SModcast, Joe Rogan, Rachel Maddow, Rush Limbaugh, Fresh Air, Freakonomics, Radiolab, and over 10,000+ other shows and live stations.

Price: Free

Google Earth: Explore the world from your couch

Google Earth is a great way to explore your favourite city and even the world. The satellite-maps app has built-in Wikipedia support so you can find out detailed information about landmarks and more.

Google Earth also recently updated to include 3D mapping for select cities, a feature that's fun to play around with.

Price: Free

Available on: Android and iOS

CardMunch: Get rid of paper business cards.

CardMunch allows users to convert business cards to address book contacts, and then add those contacts as connections on LinkedIn. Just snap a photo of a business card, upload it to the service, and the information will be automatically added to your phone. There's no need to hang on to the paper business card after that.

Price: Free

Available on: iOS

Pushover: A whole new way to use push notifications

Pushover aims to make your mobile notifications much simpler. The app integrates with IFTTT (If This Then That), a service which schedules various online tasks, and makes it easy for you to send and receive push notifications.

Pushover is compatible with a ton of apps--check out the full list here.

Price: $3.99

Available on: Android and iOS

Healthcare Blue Book: Gives you a glimpse into exactly how much medical services cost

Healthcare Blue Book is a useful app that fills you in on exactly how much health care procedures and services should cost.

The list is expansive and ranges from a small cavity all the way up to knee surgery.

Blue Book says that its prices detail a fair amount to pay for a service or product when the patient is paying cash at the time of treatment.

Blue Book represents a payment amount that many high-quality providers accept from insurance companies as payment in full, and it is usually less than the stated 'billed charges' amount.

Price: Free

Available on: iOS

Prismatic lets you follow news you actually care about.

Prismatic is a new newsreading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.

As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.

Check out our full walkthrough of the app >

Price: Free

Available on: iPhone

