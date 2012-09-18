13 Underrated Apps You Need To Download Right Now

Photo: AP
Apple revealed last week that it has more than 700,000 apps in its App Store. Google isn’t far behind with 650,000 in the Google Play store.With this huge amount of apps, it’s easy for some to get lost in the mix. There are 400,000 iPhone apps, for example, which have never been downloaded. Not even once.
Between the hits and the duds are solid apps which make your day better. We’re highlighting a dozen that we think are amazing, but don’t get enough recognition.
Check these out and play around with them. You might discover a new favourite.
Gliph allows you to send private messages to anyone you choose.
Besides private messaging, Gliph also takes advantage of cloaked email. This means you can protect your privacy when responding to an email on Craigslist and other public sites.
Other features include encrypted texting and data storage, permanent two-way message deletion, and locking the app using a PIN.
Price: Free
Facebook Messenger used to seem redundant--isn't that what the Facebook app is for? But then we tried it out. It's a much easier way to contact your Facebook friends than the regular Facebook app.
Messenger makes it easy to quickly send a photo to a friend and know exactly who's seen your message and who hasn't.
It also supports group messaging and push notifications. It's very speedy and smooth. It's a great way to stay in touch with someone when you can't reach them via text or phone.
Price: Free
Wolfram Alpha, the so-called 'knowledge engine' that helps power Siri on the iPhone, also has its own smartphone app.
The Wolfram Alpha app essentially takes the entire Wolfram Alpha website and crams it into your iPhone, iPad or Android device, giving you intelligent answers to your questions on the go.
Price: $1.99 (iOS) $3.99 (Android)
Available on: Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, Nook
Google Drive has been recently updated as the next generation of Google Docs, combining file storage and editing. Before, Google Docs only offered a mobile website.
Besides letting you edit your documents, Google Drive is also a great place to store all kinds of files online. The service gives you 5 GB of space for free with your Gmail account. And if you really need more, you can buy it at an affordable price.
Take a closer look at Google Drive in our walkthrough >
Price: Free
Camera+ is an awesome app. It provides more options and features than Apple's stock camera app. Users can control touch exposure, and focus for better control.
There are also multiple shooting modes that can steady pictures, and a burst mode to take a rapid stream of shots.
These are just a few of Camera+'s awesome features. It's the perfect app to complement Apple's built-in camera app--or even replace it.
Price: $0.99
Available on: iPhone
Snapseed is a cool photo editor. The app provides you with a high-quality editing experience on your mobile device and desktop at a very reasonable price.
Instead of simply giving you filters to place over top of a photo, Snapseed lets you adjust tilt, saturation, and even add borders.
Check out our complete walkthrough of Snapseed.
Download it quick: Google just bought Nik Software, the maker of Snapseed, and it's not yet clear what will happen to it.
Price: $4.99
Available on: iOS
Timbre takes music discovery to another level.
The app helps you find new music to listen to. Timbre then takes it one step further by helping you locate venues in your area where you can hear music live.
Check out our full walkthrough of Timbre.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Stitcher bundles talk radio, podcasts, and live radio all in one app. Stitcher was recently updated to include offline support, which lets you enjoy your favourite programs offline.
Stitcher's channels include NPR, CNN, Fox, BBC, WSJ, Adam Carolla, SModcast, Joe Rogan, Rachel Maddow, Rush Limbaugh, Fresh Air, Freakonomics, Radiolab, and over 10,000+ other shows and live stations.
Price: Free
Google Earth is a great way to explore your favourite city and even the world. The satellite-maps app has built-in Wikipedia support so you can find out detailed information about landmarks and more.
Google Earth also recently updated to include 3D mapping for select cities, a feature that's fun to play around with.
Price: Free
CardMunch allows users to convert business cards to address book contacts, and then add those contacts as connections on LinkedIn. Just snap a photo of a business card, upload it to the service, and the information will be automatically added to your phone. There's no need to hang on to the paper business card after that.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Pushover aims to make your mobile notifications much simpler. The app integrates with IFTTT (If This Then That), a service which schedules various online tasks, and makes it easy for you to send and receive push notifications.
Pushover is compatible with a ton of apps--check out the full list here.
Price: $3.99
Healthcare Blue Book is a useful app that fills you in on exactly how much health care procedures and services should cost.
The list is expansive and ranges from a small cavity all the way up to knee surgery.
Blue Book says that its prices detail a fair amount to pay for a service or product when the patient is paying cash at the time of treatment.
Blue Book represents a payment amount that many high-quality providers accept from insurance companies as payment in full, and it is usually less than the stated 'billed charges' amount.
Price: Free
Available on: iOS
Prismatic is a new newsreading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.
As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.
Check out our full walkthrough of the app >
Price: Free
Available on: iPhone
