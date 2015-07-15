Watch these drones race underground at speeds over 90 mph

The underground drone racing scene is growing in Australia — here’s an epic point-of-view perspective of these 90 mph races.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video Courtesy of Caters TV and Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.