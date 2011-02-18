Meanwhile, Underemployment Just Hit The Highest Level In 10 Months

One problem with the 9% unemployment rate published by the BLS is that it includes part-time and temporary workers.
Gallup‘s measure of underemployment, which combines part-time workers wanting full-time work with the total unemployment rate, has surged in recent months. It’s now back to where we were at a year ago.
