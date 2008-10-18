Undercover UK Tabloid Crashes AIG's Latest Boondoggle: $86K Bird Hunt At Fancy English Manor!

Ok this is getting ridiculous! Is this an insurance company or Perillo Tours?? Err, make that Abercrombie & Kent. AIG’s latest excess was only for 8 people and cost over $10,000 a person. For a four day retreat!



AP:…”This was an annual event for customers of the AIG property casualty insurance companies in the U.K. and Europe, and planned months before the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s loan to AIG,” company spokesman Peter Tulupman said Wednesday morning.

…AIG officials declined to say which AIG executives attended the trip, which reports have said racked up an $86,000 tab. News of the hunting trip surfaced just days after AIG received an additional $37.8 billion loan from the Federal Reserve, on top of a previous $85 billion emergency loan granted last month.

But the UK’s News Of The World via The NY Daily News has some juicy details, obtained from a spywitness!:

In interviews with undercover reporters, the AIG honchos said they were aware that the markets were crashing back in New York – but were more interested in bagging birds.

“The recession will go on until about 2011 – but the shooting was great today and we are relaxing fine,” AIG honcho Sebastian Preil was quoted as saying.

Preil wasn’t the least bit embarrassed that AIG, which got its first $85 billion bailout from the feds last month, needed taxpayer money to stay in business. The hunting trip came the week AIG got a second loan of $37.5 billion.

“We should be on an even keel in two years,” he reportedly said.

Another AIG executive, Alvaro Mengotti, “slurped fine wine” while dispensing advice on surviving the financial crisis. “Invest your money in gold,” he reportedly said.

The AIG hunting party stayed at Plumber Manor, a 17th century country house in scenic Dorset, southwest of London. In four days, they racked up a $17,500 bill for food and rooms.

And then there are the private jets and limos that got everyone there. All eight of them! This trip was only for eight people…!

Illustration by the UK’s News Of The World.

