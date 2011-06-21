9 People You Should Avoid Running Into While Working At Your Bank

An article in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal said that financial regulators recently added a roster of employees who will work inside the banks they regulate.



They’re almost undercover regulators, but they don’t hide. They work using their real names, etc.

However you still might not want to get caught in an elevator with one, in case you’re talking about “duping CDO fools,” or something.

So get to know these faces. Hopefully you’ll avoid unleashing a swarm of regulators on your sales desk.

