Undercover Operation In Vegas To Stop Unlicensed Lawyer

Two Las Vegas police officers posed as clients and hired a 62-year-old “attorney” who attended law school but has no licence.



The sting operation followed a felony theft charge filed against the man, Charles Radosevich, who has allegedly accepted $190,000 to represent Nevada clients, the ABA Journal reported (via the Las Vegas Sun).

Rodosevich agreed with the Nevada State Bar in 2000 that he would quit (fake) practicing law, but apparently continued to do so until now.

It is not like Radosevich has never been licensed — he was disbarred in Colorado in 1989 and in Nebraska in 1983. The Colorado disbarment was a result of improperly withdrawing his clients’ money for his own use, the Sun said.

He got away with it by working in the offices of licensed attorneys under the guise of being a paralegal. But after receiving complaints for years, the Nevada Bar eventually brought charges against two of the lawyers who works with, one of whom lost his licence as a result.

We have seen quite a few lawyers (allegedly) behaving badly lately. It’s really bad when non-lawyers are behaving badly by playing bad lawyers.

Read the entire Sun article, which details the legal nightmares he caused some of his clients here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.