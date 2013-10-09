Undercover NYPD Cop Allegedly Lied About His Involvement In Biker Assault Of SUV Driver

An off-duty, undercover New York Police Department cop may have been more involved than he originally admitted in an attack on an SUV driver,

according to a reportfrom the New York Daily News.

The unnamed cop

came forward days after a pack of motorcyclists assaulted an SUV driver in Harlem to admit that he was present at the scene. The cop is a motorcycle enthusiast who reportedly rides with the bikers.

But the officer might not have been completely honest about his involvement in the attack, the Daily News reports.

He first told police that by the time he got to the SUV, witnesses were already helping the driver and calling police. He said he drove away without doing anything because he didn’t want to blow his cover, according to The Daily News.

Video footage from the scene of the attack, however, appears to contradict that story, according to a police source who spoke with the Daily News. The video reportedly shows the cop joining in on the mob surrounding the SUV, “punching the back window,” and then “throwing a kick at the side of the car.”

Once the bikers start beating the man, the cop reportedly got back on his bike and drove off.

ABC 7 in New York got a similar story from an unnamed police source, and they point to a new video of the incident recently uploaded to YouTube:

Police have so far arrested four bikers and are still seeking other suspects.

Earlier this month, Alexian Lien, a 33-year-old Internet executive, was driving his SUV with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in the car when he rear-ended one of the motorcycles on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem.

The motorcyclists started chasing Lien’s car and eventually smashed open one of the windows on the SUV and dragged Lien out of it, beating him.

One of the motorcyclists Lien hit has two broken legs.

