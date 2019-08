An aspiring police officer spent two months undercover in an Indiana county jail as part of A&E’s documentary show “60 Days In.” In an interview with Business Insider, Ryan shared that the inmates “ran everything” in jail and that the guards only had an “illusion of power.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.