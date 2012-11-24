Undercover Footage Shows A Circus Elephant Being Beaten By Keeper

Secret footage recorded by an animal rights group shows an elderly elephant being beaten by staff at Bobby Roberts Super Circus.



Circus owner Bobby Roberts has been convicted at Northampton Crown Court of three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to Anne, a 59 year old Asian elephant in his care. His wife Moira was cleared of all charges.

A camera hidden inside the barn by members of Animal Defenders International (ADI) recorded Anne’s treatment between January 21 and February 15 last year.

The court heard that ADI made the footage public on 26 March last year, and it was quickly followed up by the police and RSPCA.

Prosecutor Helen Law said Anne was kept inside a barn at the Roberts’ farm in Polebrook, Cambridgeshire, where she was permanently chained up with shackles on two of her legs.

The court heard the animal became so distressed by her confinement that she was caught on camera swaying from side to side – a clear sign of mental unrest.

