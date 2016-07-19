EX-UNDERCOVER DEA AGENT: What I did when drug dealers asked me to commit violence

Retired DEA agent and “Deal” author Mike Vigil spent roughly 20 years undercover in Mexico and Colombia. He spent a lot of time working alongside killers and drug dealers.

It wasn’t easy to gain the trust of those criminals, and some of them asked him to commit acts of violence. He explains how he handled the situation when asked to commit a crime.

