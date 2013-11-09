Undercover Cop And 10 Other Bikers Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Banker In SUV

NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury has indicted 11 bikers, including an undercover New York City police detective, on various charges related to a motorcyclist-SUV highway melee.

The indictment Friday says undercover detective Wojciech Braszczok (VOY’-chek BRAZH’-ahk) was charged with gang assault, criminal mischief, riot and other counts.

Prosecutors have said Braszczok participated in the Sept. 29 attack by shattering the SUV’s back window. He was off duty at the time. Attorney John Arlia (ahr-LEE’ah) didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Police say that after the SUV driver bumped a bike that had slowed in front of the vehicle, motorcyclists converged on the vehicle. Police say the driver, while trying to get away, ran over a biker then motorcyclists caught up with the driver and beat him. The driver hasn’t been charged.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.