'Undercover Boss' Tries To Rehabilitate Wall Street's Tarnished Image

Photo: www.cbs.com

CBS’ hit show Undercover Boss is heading to Wall Street. Producers are calling up Wall Street senior executives, attempting to woo them into working with their low-level employees for the next season, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Appearing on the series could definitely be a risk, but top executives from 7-Eleven, Waste Management, Churchill Downs, and Hooters saw the series as an unparalleled, cost-effective way to improve their public image.

A hefty boost in public perception is definitely something the financial industry could use right now, but if gone wrong, that much exposure could have devastating effects.

So will a CEO step up to the plate? We will have to wait and find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.