'Undercover Boss' Shows How Out Of Touch America's Corporate Leaders Really Are

Photo: www.cbs.com

From The Huffington Post:The chasm between America’s haves and have-nots has reached Grand Canyon-esque proportions. 30 years ago top executives at S&P 500 companies made an average of 30 times what their workers did — now they make 300 times what their workers make.



That’s the kind of statistic a show like Undercover Boss can put flesh and blood on.

Continue reading at The Huffington Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.