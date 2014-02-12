The Trailer For Scarlett Johansson's Next Movie Shows Her As A Creepy Alien Temptress

Scarlett Johansson will be a man-hunting alien temptress in her next movie, “Under the Skin.” A24 just released the full trailer for the movie that debuted at last year’s Telluride Film Festival to mostly positive reviews.

The science fiction tale is an adaptation of Michel Faber’s 2000 novel, following Johansson as she lures away hitchikers in Scotland.

“Under the Skin” will have a limited release April 4.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.