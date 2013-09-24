New Trailer For Scarlett Johansson's Creepy Alien Movie 'Under The Skin'

There’s a new trailer out for Scarlett Johansson’s alien movie “Under the Skin.”

Earlier this month, Film4 debuted the first trailer for the movie in which Johansson plays a seductive alien sent to Earth to pick up unsuspecting hitchhikers.

“Under the Skin” comes from Jonathan Glazer (“Birth”) who filmed the movie using actual unsuspecting people. In a dark wig, Johansson was sent to wander Glasgow city and people’s reactions to her were filmed.

The film has received positive reviews after premiering at the Venice film festival.

There’s currently no release date for the film.

Check out the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

