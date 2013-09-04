Scarlett Johansson Plays An Alien Seductress In First Creepy Trailer For 'Under The Skin'

Scarlett Johansson stars as an alien travelling through Scotland, seducing and consuming men, in the Jonathan Glazer-directed “Under The Skin.”

The film is based on Michael Faber’s popular novel

of the same name and had its world premiere at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

The below trailer gives away little about the plot, but features a series of mysterious and disturbing — but beautiful — images. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.