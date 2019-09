The stock market may be looking sickly, but there are some decent things going on under the hood.



One biggie: The TED Spread continues to come in nicely form its recent highs.

Photo: Bloomberg

The euro had a good day, and it’s more volatile cousin, the Aussie dollar did as well.

Photo: FinViz

