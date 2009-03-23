Under Seige, AIG Takes Sign Off Its Building

This might be meant to confuse protestors and to protect the safety of its employees. Or maybe it’s just an acknowledgment that the AIG brand or franchise is now worth less than $0.



AIG (AIG) has taken down the sign from its Manhattan office:

Reuters: A spokesman said the company had decided to replace the large AIG sign — outside the entrance to its property-casualty offices, American International Underwriters — as part of its plan to change that operation’s name to AIU Holdings Ltd.

The signage is outside the company’s Water Street offices, around the corner from AIG’s Pine Street headquarters, which has long only been marked by an understated brass plaque inscribed “American International Building.”

