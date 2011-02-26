UNDER OR OVER 16: How Old Is The Girl In This Photo With Investor Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein basically admits that he likes little girls when he explains to the NYPost,



“I’m not a sexual ‘predator,’ I’m an ‘offender.'”

“It’s the difference between a murderer and someone who steals a bagel.”

Disgusting, but the age difference between Epstein and the girl in the photo the NYPost snapped of him below might be worse. So here’s a poll.

Our money’s on the under.

(A note: We’re having an argument about whether or not it might be his daughter, but we’re 99% sure he doesn’t have one. He’s been accused of having 12-year old girls brought over from France as a “birthday present,” and we can’t imagine anyone with a daughter would ever do that.)

Photo: NYPost

