UNDER OR OVER 16: How Old Is The Girl In This Photo With Investor Jeffrey Epstein?

Courtney Comstock

Jeffrey Epstein basically admits that he likes little girls when he explains to the NYPost

“I’m not a sexual ‘predator,’ I’m an ‘offender.'” 

“It’s the difference between a murderer and someone who steals a bagel.”

Disgusting, but the age difference between Epstein and the girl in the photo the NYPost snapped of him below might be worse. So here’s a poll. 

Our money’s on the under.

(A note: We’re having an argument about whether or not it might be his daughter, but we’re 99% sure he doesn’t have one. He’s been accused of having 12-year old girls brought over from France as a “birthday present,” and we can’t imagine anyone with a daughter would ever do that.)

 

Photo: NYPost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.