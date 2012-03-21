The Military Is Spending $76 Million To Become More Disciplined In Its Spending

As we scoured the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & defence Conference, the following slide caught our attention.



In order to become more efficient and in order to streamline its processes the Department of defence (DoD) has awarded $37 million and $39 million contract to CACI International Inc.

Wait, did we get that right? At a time when the defence budget is facing major cuts, the U.S. government is spending $76 million to have an independent contractor come in and teach them how to use their money with discipline.

Or so the company claims in its most recent presentation:

Photo: CACI

CACI provides the U.S. government with professional services such as data management, business system solutions, material readiness, data collection and analysis, IT modernization, network services and cyber security, which has been a pressing issue in the light of the numerous successful as well as attempted security breach attempts by the Chinese hackers.

