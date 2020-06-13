Under Armour's Sportsmask sold out in less than an hour, as people scramble to find masks they can tolerate while working out

Under Armour Under Armour’s Sportsmask sold out in less than an hour.

Under Armour debuted its Sportsmask this week, which attempts to make it easier for people to work out in personal protective equipment.

The mask sold out in less than an hour, according to Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk.

More Sportsmasks will become available in July.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This week, Under Armour debuted the Sportmask. The $US30 mask aims to be more breathable and comfortable than most personal protective equipment, while still preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The mask sold out in less than an hour, Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said on Twitter on Thursday. More will become available in July.

The Sportsmask is made with three layers, matching current CDC recommendations. Its moldable nose-bridge and air pockets to provide structure aim to make the mask more breathable, while anti-microbial PROTX2 inhibits the growth of bacteria and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under Armour began manufacturing face masks for health care and community organisations in mid-March, as the US scrambled to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Under Armour founder Kevin Plank was involved with creating designs for a mask made for athletes.

“As soon as we finalised the design of our face mask for PPE, we dove straight into the innovation process of optimising a mask for performance,” Kyle Blakely, Under Armour’s vice president of materials innovation said in a statement.

“We knew our athletes would need us to come through quickly with a solve to aid their return to training, one that would put health and safety first and adhere to current CDC guidelines,” Blakely continued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.