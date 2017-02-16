Under Armour's CEO bought a full page newspaper ad to say he didn't mean to praise Trump

Dennis Green
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is stepping
 up the effort to distance himself from comments he made praising President Donald Trump.

Plank published a full page ad in hometown newspaper The Baltimore Sun clarifying his previous remarks. The open letter never mentions President Trump by name.

Plank had originally landed his company in hot water after praising Trump as “an asset” in a CNBC interview on February 7. The letter says that this choice of words did not “accurately reflect” his intent.

After Plank’s interview, many customers said they planned to boycott Under Armour. 

 

