I did somersaults with the Under Armour Sportsmask on to see if I could get it to fall off, but it was the treadmill that did me in

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Do not try this at home.

Under Armour’s Sportsmask was designed for athletes. So as a certified couch potato, I bought two.

I decided to put the Sportsmask to the test and make an increasingly rare trip to the gym to run, jump, pushup, and somersault with it on.

I found that while the Sportsmask was overall remarkably breathable, comfortable, and cool, it still quickly restricted my breathing during cardio-intensive exercise.

While I usually can run 1-1.5 miles in 10-15 minutes with no mask on, I was unable to breathe after 0.4 miles and 6 minutes of running with the Sportsmask on.

I can’t speak for more seasoned athletes, many of whom already work out with a mask on. However, I’ll likely be using the Sportsmask for everyday wear rather than working out.

Under Armour’s Sportsmask sold out in less than an hour after it launched.

Targeted at pro and amateur athletes, Under Armour’s new Sportsmask is supposed to be ideal for sports and heavy-duty workouts. As a certified couch potato, I, of course, bought two.

The CDC recommends you look for several features in a face mask, including a snug fit, secure ear loops or ties, and multiple fabric layers. A good face mask should allow for breathing without restriction and have the ability to be laundered and machine dried without being damaged.

The World Health Organisation also generally recommends against wearing masks while exercising, instead encouraging people to maintain their distance. With many local mask mandates in the US, that simply isn’t possible.

Other experts say that you can work out in a mask – you just have to lower the intensity of your workouts. And when you do cardio workouts with a mask on, you can expect your heart rate to be elevated by eight to ten beats per minute.

Enter the Sportsmask.

See the Centre for Disease Control’s guidance on wearing cloth face coverings. The CDC recommends some people do not wear masks, including children under the age of 2 or anyone who has respiratory issues.

Like most masks widely available to the public, the Sportsmask isn’t a medical grade mask.

Behold, the Supreme fanny pack of facemasks. For $US30, the package was surprisingly light.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Each mask comes with a pouch and a set of instructions.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Open pouch. Put on mask. Pinch nose. Got it. Take off mask. Wash mask, wash bag, wash hands, put wet mask into wet bag? It’s not exactly clear.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The mask itself was far less substantial than I expected.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The top wire is on the thin side, and the interior branding and tags feel like they could become irritating after repeated use.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The first thing I noticed is that the mask isn’t built for people like me (Asian). It took a lot of finagling to get a decent fit on my annoyingly cute nose. Once I did, however, the mask was incredibly comfortable.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Previously, I wore Caraa masks, and I’d get winded just by walking and talking. Those things are insanely restrictive.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Outside in direct sunlight and 90+ degree weather, the thick black mask stayed surprisingly cool and breathable. However, I could feel the moisture from my breath building up inside the mask.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

At the gym, I decided to put the Sportsmask through a series of largely impromptu stress tests.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Stretching, unsurprisingly, was easy and comfortable. My breath didn’t feel restricted at all. With my heart rate relatively low, the breathability of the mask allowed me to focus on my technique.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next did bodyweight exercises. While doing pushups, I expected the mask to hang down, but it stayed pretty firmly on my face. Breathing: OK.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

After that, I did ab workouts. The mask became slightly more restrictive as I was laying down. I could still breathe easily.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Then, I did some somersaults and fall breaks, as well as some Krav Maga drills. The mask stayed firmly on.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Not pictured: the somersaults, fall breaks, and Krav Maga drills.

Finally, it was time to test this baby against an elevated heart rate.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I can usually run around a mile to a mile and a half without a mask on. This takes 10-15 minutes, and I don’t take breaks.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I set the treadmill to an interval program with a 15-minute timer. I also decided to go at what would normally be a comfortable pace and alternate between a 4 mph resting speed and 5.5 mph challenge speed.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

This was my attempt at taking a selfie while running on the treadmill. Don’t try this at home, kids.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Get ready for a bunch of selfies of sweaty, sad Irene.

I started to feel a little out of breath a minute and a half in, but pushed forward.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

At around three and a half minutes in, I was extremely sweaty, out of breath, and lightheaded. I had to take a break.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Already, I could feel sweat pouring down my face and dripping down the sides of my mouth. After a short rest, I restarted the treadmill and went for another two minutes at a 5 mph pace.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Face soaked and lungs choked, I stopped after running for a total of roughly six minutes — a far cry from my usual 10-15.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Was it because I’m out of shape or was it the mask? I’m gonna go ahead and say that it was at least partially the mask. I felt out of breath but not tired, meaning that at a certain point, the mask did restrict my breathing.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In conclusion . . .

No mask is ever going to be as breathable as, well, no mask. But below a certain level of exertion, the Sportsmask comes pretty darn close. I’d wear it to do a less cardio-intensive workout like yoga or weight training, but I wouldn’t wear it on a run.

That said, there are plenty of people with more powerful lungs than me, who already run, bike, hike, and more with masks less breathable than the Sportsmask. For those people, this mask is a clear step up in terms of comfort over a classic surgical mask or cloth mask.

For me, I definitely plan to use the Sportsmask to go on walks, go to the grocery store, and maybe even chase a stranger’s puppy around the park. But I’m not taking it back to the gym.

