Under Armour is crashing more than 20% after whiffing on earnings

Under Armour is tanking after posting weak fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday morning.

The apparel company missed on both revenue and earnings per share against analyst expectations. Earnings for the fourth quarter came in at $0.23 per share against analyst expectations of $0.25. Revenue also whiffed at $1.31 billion, lower than projections of $1.41.

“The current environment represents an inflection point to maximise our unique strengths by staying on offence — investing smartly in innovation, deepening our Brand connection with consumers and amplifying our focus on operational excellence — positioning Under Armour as a stronger company,” said CEO Kevin Plank in a press release

The company also announced that CFO Chip Molloy is also leaving effective February 3 for “personal reasons.”

Following the news, shares of Under Armour sank by just over 24% in pre-market trading as of 7:47 a.m. ET.

