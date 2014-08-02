Under Armour Is Growing But Still Has A Long Way To Go Before Catching Nike

Under Armour launched its “I Will What I Want” campaign this week, the company’s “largest ever global women’s marketing campaign.“

During the announcement, founder and CEO Kevin Plank stood in front of a large chart showing the impressive growth of the company’s annual revenue.

Under Armour Founder & CEO Kevin Plank in front of the company’s revenue chart pic.twitter.com/aRPZmHr0h6

— darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 31, 2014

But like all things, scale and perspective matter.

Under Armour’s biggest competitor is still Nike and not only is Under Armour not closing the gap, they are actually losing ground. Nike’s revenue is expected to grow $US2.5 billion this year while Under Armour’s is expected to grow just $US0.7 billion.

On the plus-side, Under Armour’s growth represents a 29% increase from one year ago.

