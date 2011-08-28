Under Armour Launches A Gaming Campaign For Sports Addicts

As narrated by Talya Drissman



How deep does your knowledge of sports go? Do you school your friends in football and make your wife a widow this time of year? How’s your performance on the field? If you’re shaking your head, crying, you have a brief window of opportunity to make up for this lack on Facebook.

What am I talking about?

We all know of the variety of games on Facebook, and the lost hours of work and productivity, but

the most recent one reaches an entirely new level of personal pride and intimacy with sports. Last

week on August 22nd, Under Armour launched a new game on Facebook called “UA Footsteps

Frenzy.” It’s a “scavenger hunt” type game/contest that only lasts 10 days, so in order to play, you

have to hurry. Not only does the game give you bragging rights, but it can also win contestants big

prizes, with the grand prize being one week at IMG Academies training camp (including two round-

trip tickets to Florida, 5 days/6 nights lodging, meals, transportation, and $500 worth of Under

Armour gear) and chances to win their Micro G Split running shoes. What other Facebook game

gives you that kind of swag?!

On each of the 10 days, a new question is posted, and if you’re not man enough to figure out

the answer and crush the competition, you can ask for help. Hints are given on Under Armour’s

facebook page through their interactive Footsteps Experience tab and you can tweet them at

@UnderArmour for assistance in figuring out the clues. For those of us who make up for our

ignorance with enthusiasm, UA releases a new hint every day at 1pm EST. My tip for you? Check

out UA’s wall and comments for more help!

Additionally, if you look carefully, you will find “footsteps” icons hidden on their Twitter and other partner sites to help you find answers. Fans can also track how they are doing and compare themselves to competitors across the country on the Footsteps Frenzy leader board. In addition to being fun and challenging, the Footsteps Experience tab also gives you access to entertaining outtakes, behind-the-scenes clips, and teasers of Cam Newton, the Heisman Trophy winner who was picked by the Carolina Panthers in this year’s NFL draft, Tom Brady, and other UA athletes.

I gave this game a try myself. It’s like not the average flash games we’re used to – it’s sleekly designed, with a black background, silver and red accentcolors, and little green circles at the bottom indicating how many questions I have figured out, and padlocks for my locked levels (so far, I’ve answered three – don’t look to me for help if you’re stuck… I’m just as competitive as the rest of you). A realistic looking Cam Newton is staring at Monica Hargrove across my Facebook window, and while his photo is being no help at all, his Facebook wall is. There are hints and answers on it, via posted photographs of his “footsteps” on advertisement billboards.

Perhaps it’s just me, but I find it thrilling to get each Level’s question correct and know that I’m one step closer to winning those prizes. It takes time to think and figure out each answer, but when Under Armour tells me that my answer is CORRECT, I know that the time I’ve invested was worth it. My roommates may look at me funny, but even completing the game gets me free shipping, so I know I’m a winner… even if they don’t agree.

To get you started, I’ll even give you the first answer… Ray Lewis, linebacker for the Baltimore

Ravens, is the narrator of the 30-second Under Armour commercial. As for the remaining nine

questions, those are up to you.

Click here to play the game.

