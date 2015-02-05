Under Armour has acquired fitness apps MyFitnessPal and Endomondo for a combined $560 million

Under Armour has purchased fitness app MyFitnessPal for a reported $US475 million and Endomondo for $US85 million.

MyFitnessPal, a social fitness app that allows you to log calories, record exercise, and compete with your Facebook friends, has helped millions of users lose weight and get more fit.

Endomondo, like MyFitnessPal, is also a social fitness network. The Endomondo Sports Tracker mobile app — which has racked up 20 million registered users around the globe, letting people track workouts, analyse their performances, and stay connected — acts as a personal trainer for your smartphone.

“Under Armour’s demonstrated global leadership in health and fitness innovation is greatly enhanced with the addition of Endomondo and MyFitnessPal, as we continue to redefine and elevate the Connected Fitness experience for millions of people around the world,” says Kevin Plank, Chairman and CEO of Under Armour.

In December 2013, MyFitnessPal acquired Austin-based MapMyFitness; since then, the company has been intently focused on creating “the largest connected fitness platform.” The app now reaches over 80 million registered users.

“MyFitnessPal is the leading free resource for achieving and maintaining health and fitness goals, providing nutritional information for over five million foods and offering caloric data associated with hundreds of exercises, empowering its community to make better, more informed healthy-living decisions,” Under Armour announced in its quarterly result.

